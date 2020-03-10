Murphy declares coronavirus state of emergency in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy declared a first-ever health state of emergency on Monday as the cases of confirmed coronavirus in New Jersey ticked up to 11.

“We’ve been ahead of the curve in terms of our preparations, and this declaration will help keep us there,” said Murphy in a video announcement.

The declaration isn’t accompanied by any extraordinary measures like travel restrictions or bans on public gatherings akin to what is being seen in Italy; it’s akin to the red tape-cutting actions typically taken in advance of a major snow storm to assist state and local authorities as they attempt to coordinate a response.

Three state school districts including the capital of Trenton have already announced closures of their own accord.

