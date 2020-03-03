Plastic is progress, We need more bags in N.J. | Spadea

By Bill Spadea



This post originally appeared at NJ 101.5

Another legislative session, another attempt by Trenton insiders to make your life more complicated. This time it’s the expected ban on so-called ‘single use’ plastic.

First of all as we already know, the bags you get at the grocery store are cheap to make, sanitary and convenient. Many of us use the bags for cleaning up after our dogs, lining indoor trash cans, carrying lunch to work and giving leftovers to friends to take home after dinner. What you’re not being told in the massive anti-plastic propaganda is how plastic bags are simply not a threat to the environment.

The haters try to scare people by repeating facts about how many bags are used and how long it takes to break down in landfills. The real crazies want to ban everything except so-called reusable bags. Funny thing that they leave out the fact that the US imports hundreds of millions reusable bags from China and those bags are made with petroleum, many containing lead and if not properly washed, will carry many forms of harmful bacteria.

