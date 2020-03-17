Popular S. Jersey restaurant lays off most of 40-person staff following Murphy’s executive order

By Matt Rooney

Kitchen Consigliere Cafe is one of my favorite South Jersey dining spots, Save Jerseyans. The eggplant parm is to die for! Sadly, following Monday’s executive order closing restaurant dining rooms, the super-popular Collingswood (Camden County) dining spot is laying off most of its 40 person staff.

“I’ve got 40 employees. I’m laying 95% of them off tonight,” owner Angelo Lutz told Philly’s CBS News affiliate on Monday evening.

New Jersey restaurants are restricted to take-out, curbside pick up and delivery under the Murphy Administration’s dramatic directive designed to combat COVID-19; gyms, movie theaters, and bars are also shuttered indefinitely as the coronavirus pandemic appears to pick up steam in the Garden State.

Kitchen Consigliere from Douglas Rivers on Vimeo.

