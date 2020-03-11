Possible ’21 Murphy challengers Ciattarelli, Bramnick, Steinhardt talk to Save Jersey

By Matt Rooney

Among the more interesting conversations from last weekend’s NJGOP Statewide Leadership Summit in Atlantic City were our chats with the three most likely NJGOP gubernatorial hopefuls for Election 2021: NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, and GOP Assembly Leader Jon Bramnick.

It’s more-than-probable that one of these three guys will be the one to take on Phil Murphy next year. Where are they on the big issues? Health care? Taxes? Pensions? Party-building? We asked as many questions as we could fit into our long-lineup of Facebook Live segments.

Watch:

