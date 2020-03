SALEM, N.J. – The Salem County Republican organization endorsed Rik Mehta on Sunday. It’s the U.S. Senate hopeful’s 12th county endorsement this cycle.

Unlike most other counties, the Salem GOP doesn’t award a line but does award the right to run under its slogan. Mehta’s cadre of counties now includes Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Passaic, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties. Rival Hirsh Singh has one county in his column but its a biggie: Ocean.

