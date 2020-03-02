SICK: Sherrill, Gottheimer, Malinowski and Kim vote to deny medical care to babies who survive abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Jersey’s most vulnerable 2020 House Democrats cast a particularly ghoulish vote on Friday.

Andy Kim (D-3), Josh Gottheimer (D-5), Tom Malinowski (D-7), and Mikie Sherrill (D-11) were among the 220 votes against a motion to recommit legislation with an amendment mandating medical care for babies who survive abortion.

–

187 members attempted in vain to get the amendment – known as the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act ” – through the Democrat-controlled chamber including Jeff Van Drew (R-2) and Chris Smith (R-4).

Botched abortions are more common than once thought; a recent study discovered at least 40 such cases where the child survived abortion since 2016. The study only covered incidents in three U.S. states.

–