Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Mehta wins Middlesex’s online convention

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. – Rik Mehta is the winner of Middlesex County’s online GOP nominating convention, securing the Central Jersey county’s line in the upcoming June primary.

Typically a spirited affair held at a large venue where any registered Republican can show up and pay $10 to vote, this year’s event was moved online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

–

Mehta nabbed 80% of the vote; he earned 151 votes.

Firmly in the frontrunner position, Mehta has the lines/slogans in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Union and Warren counties.

Rival Hirsh Singh (who pulled only 30 votes from Middlesex) is the “line” candidate in Ocean and Cape May counties.

Both Indian American Republican hopefuls are fighting for the right to take on Cory Booker in November.

–