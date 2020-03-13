Singh grabs Cape May line for GOP U.S. Senate primary

AVALON, N.J. – Perennial candidate Hirsh Singh gained a little more momentum on Thursday night with a victory at the Cape May County GOP’s nominating convention held at the Avalon Community Hall.

Singh now has two lines (he won Ocean last week). His prime rival Rik Mehta boasts 12.

While Mehta is still undeniably the frontrunner, Singh’s South Jersey wins leave open the possibility of building a block of counties capable of generating an upset. For example, Kim Guadagno 12,000+ vote margin of victory in Ocean County over Jack Ciattarelli in 2017 GOP gubernatorial primary was almost 1/3 of her overall margin of victory over Ciattarelli statewide.

Singh’s next best chance for a win: the March 21st Atlantic County convention (his home county).

