Singh suddenly competitive with big Atlantic win

LINWOOD, N.J. – Perennial Republican candidate for high office Hirsh Singh won the Atlantic County GOP’s convention on Saturday, locking up his home county’s line for this year’s U.S. Senate primary contest.

Singh pulled 588 votes to rival Rik Mehta’s 505.

Mehta still has 12 other lines/slogans and the endorsement of the Morris GOP, but Singh now boasts Atlantic, Cumberland, Ocean and Cape May. Combined, he could have enough Republican votes to win a low-turnout COVID-19-impacted primary on June 2nd. Ocean alone is a treasure trove of votes for Republicans in statewide contests.

