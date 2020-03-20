Singh wins 3rd line with electronic Cumberland GOP vote victory

MILLVILLE, N.J. – Perennial candidate Hirsh Singh captured the Cumberland County line on Friday with 54% of votes cast electronically by members of county committee.

Like Middlesex County, Cumberland elected to hold an all-online vote due to occupancy restrictions in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Singh garnered 36 votes to rival Rik Mehta’s 16.

Long-shot candidates Natalie Rivera (9) and Tricia Flanagan (6) were further back.

Mehta still leads the committee race with 12 county lines/slogans: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Union and Warren counties.

Singh now boasts three: Cumberland + Cape May and Ocean counties.

Next up for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination battle: a municipal chair-only vote in Atlantic this weekend.

