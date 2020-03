TALLAHASSEE, FL – Amidst a growing pandemic-induced crisis that’s sickened thousands and driven the U.S. economy into a virtual standstill, President Donald Trump clinched the GOP 2020 presidential nomination on Tuesday evening with blowout primary wins in his adopted home state of Florida and Illinois, the “Land of Lincoln.”

Trump’s current pledged delegate county is 1,330, well ahead of the 1,276 needed to secure the Republican nomination at the upcoming national convention in August.