Trump’s right: the cure could soon be worse than the disease | Tober

By Kevin Tober

Grim jobs data prove Trump is right that the cure must not become more deadly than the disease, Save Jerseyans:

When President Trump declared that our nation’s cure to the Coronavirus must not be worse than the disease itself, Trump was widely ridiculed by the so-called experts, intellectuals and the blue checkmarks on Twitter. But like most things as of late, Trump turned out to be right and the so-called experts were dead wrong.

What was once the greatest economic boom in American history has turned into a job market worse than the 2008 economic downturn.

Last week’s jobs numbers are nothing short of depressing with over 3 million people claiming unemployment benefits. Workers are hurting. Most of this was completely preventable. There was never a need for a nationwide economic shutdown when, at the time, half of all U.S. coronavirus cases were isolated to three states: New York, California and Washington State, and the cases that were cropping up outside those states were concentrated in major metropolitan areas.

There is no need to shut down the economy of Scottsbluff, Nebraska because of New York City.

This isn’t to say that we should fully open the country, nor does it mean that everything can go ‘back to normal’ overnight. Our nation’s governors need to be careful in their approach to reopening the country so the virus doesn’t spread further.

Our nation must nevertheless go forward if we don’t want to live through another Great Depression and everything that would go along with it. America wasn’t built to be shut down. Wash your hands and continue social distancing! And practice some basic common sense, too.

KEVIN TOBER is a Young Republican activist with a passion for limited government and the Constitution. When he isn’t pounding the pavement for Republican candidates from one end of the state to the other as an operative or tracker, he is reading books on politics and our founders or watching Fox News. He hopes one day to run a presidential campaign.

