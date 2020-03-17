UPDATE: Gibbs mocks Richter’s “$3,000 suits” and “bizarre” accusation that she’s trying to “game” the primary

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – The gloves have been off for awhile in NJ-03.

Now they’re on fire in the waste bin.

After Save Jersey reported on Tuesday that NJ-03 GOP candidate David Richter dismissed rival Kate Gibbs’s call for an all-vote by mail primary as an attempt to “game” the election, Gibbs fired back with both barrels blazing.

“Let me be clear – yesterday I recommended we keep voters healthy and limit public gatherings during this unprecedented time by holding a fair and safe election using vote-by-mail ballots,” said Gibbs in a statement obtained by Save Jersey. “David Richter’s accusation that I am somehow trying to ‘game this election’ is just plain bizarre. We’re experiencing a global health pandemic and David’s focus is how it might affect the possibility that he gets to wear a congressional pin on the lapel of his $3,000 suits? That, folks, is the most David Richter thing ever. I’m embarrassed for him.”

A final decision by the Murphy Administration on whether upcoming spring elections will be held exclusively by mail is still forthcoming.

