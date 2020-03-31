UPDATE: Monmouth prosecutor, sheriff successfully block release of 22 inmates including murderer, pedophile

FREEHOLD, N.J. – 22 prisoners. One of them – a Megan’s Law violator – murdered a 16-year-old girl decades ago. Another compelled his own 7-year-old daughter to perform oral sex… on him. Two others are convicted arsonists.

Those four and 18 others (including some who assaulted police officers) were set to be released from Monmouth County Jail under a N.J. Supreme Court order purportedly designed to reduce the risk of COVID-19’s spread by springing hundreds of inmates from county fails. Thanks to the intervention of Monmouth’s prosecutor and sheriff, all 22 will now stay behind bars for the time being.

Statewide, prosecutors have challenged 312 of the 809 county inmates set to be released by the hugely-controversial Consent Order signed off on by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, the Attorney General and the Public Defender.

Monmouth’s prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni – backed up by Sheriff Shaun Golden – objected to 22 of the 62 set to be released from Monmouth’s facility.

The Appellate Division had decided to permit the county jail to keep only 15 of the 22; finally, late Monday, the N.J. Supreme Court entered an order (with Justice Barry Albin being the sole dissenter) providing that all 22 would remain behind bars.

The news was well received by local officials.

“In Monmouth we are fortunate to have these dedicated and extremely competent professionals in our service and we should look to suspend the practice as a whole,” said Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (R-13). “The Constitution is not intended to be a mere set of suggestions. It’s the foundation for the American way of life. I understand that this is a dire situation, but in times of crisis, more than ever, we need to have faith in our institutions and work together to get through this.”

