UPDATE: MVC locations close while courts, schools pivot to online operations

TRENTON, N.J. – The rolling shutdown of New Jersey government continued on Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Governor Phil Murphy announced on Sunday his plans to order all state schools closed (though most made that decision already without him). Meanwhile, N.J. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner declared that courts would suspend in-person appearances on Monday and Tuesday to allow time to transition to remote hearings.

The N.J. Supreme Court previously ordered municipal and landlord/tenant courts to cease most operations for two weeks; new jury trials are also suspended.

Motorists will need to stick to the MVC’s website for the time being. All state MVC locations are now closed until March 30th. Driver’s license and registration expirations deadlines were also pushed back.

Individual New Jersey communities began taking dramatic actions on their own; for example, Hoboken issued a curfew and Red Bank ordered its bars and restaurants to cease serving patrons excepts by take out or delivery.

New Jersey had logged 98 official cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

