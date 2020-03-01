Pence, Murphy discuss coronavirus as N.J. patient tests negative

HOLMDEL, N.J. – A suspected coronavirus patient at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel has tested negative according to state officials.

“Most New Jersey residents are at low risk for novel coronavirus,” said N.J. Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “If individuals are having symptoms, the illness is much more likely to be caused by common respiratory viruses such as flu or the common cold.”

Meanwhile, Governor Murphy and Vice President Pence – tasked by President Trump with leading the U.S. response to global health scare – spoke on Friday night about New Jersey’s safeguards:

.@VP reiterated that the Trump Administration stands ready to support our efforts in this fight. I’m thankful for this open line of communication. We will work closely with the @WhiteHouse, Coronavirus Task Force, and @CDCgov to combat the virus and keep all New Jerseyans safe. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 29, 2020

There have been 71 confirmed cases so far in the U.S., mostly out on the West Coast. 44 cases come from the same Diamond Princess cruise ship. Only one U.S. death has been attributed to coronavirus. State health officials say there aren’t any suspected N.J. patients at this time.

