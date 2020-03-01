Pence, Murphy discuss coronavirus as N.J. patient tests negative

Published on by Matt Rooney

HOLMDEL, N.J. – A suspected coronavirus patient at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel has tested negative according to state officials.

“Most New Jersey residents are at low risk for novel coronavirus,” said N.J. Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “If individuals are having symptoms, the illness is much more likely to be caused by common respiratory viruses such as flu or the common cold.”

Meanwhile, Governor Murphy and Vice President Pence – tasked by President Trump with leading the U.S. response to global health scare – spoke on Friday night about New Jersey’s safeguards:

There have been 71 confirmed cases so far in the U.S., mostly out on the West Coast. 44 cases come from the same Diamond Princess cruise ship. Only one U.S. death has been attributed to coronavirus. State health officials say there aren’t any suspected N.J. patients at this time.