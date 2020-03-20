VIDEO: Murphy announces second COVID-19 testing site in Holmdel

PARAMUS, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy appeared at the state’s new COVID-19 FEMA testing site at Bergen County College on Friday and, among other announcements, the governor told assembled media that a new location is planned for the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel starting Monday morning.

Governor Murphy reported 155 new positive tests and two new deaths; the new totals are 890 cases and 11 deaths. Murphy also conceded 155 is “light” since new tests were conducted today, and he indicated the likelihood of new announced “social distancing” restrictions in the coming days.

–

Watch:

–