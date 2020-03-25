VIDEO: Murphy says “it is what it is” when confronted over gun range, store closures

TRENTON, N.J. – Second Amendment advocates mobilizing to sue Governor Murphy for closing gun ranges and stores don’t have much chance of settling out of court.

Governor Murphy was asked about the closures at Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 press conference. The ardently anti-2A Democrat was unmoved by mounting opposition.

–

“We’re very comfortable where we landed,” said Murphy after declaring that, in his opinion, “a safer society for my taste has fewer guns.”

“A safer society for my taste is fewer guns” – @GovMurphy Wrong. A safer society is one where the Government, led by America’s most powerful Governor, respects the constitutional rights of its citizens. pic.twitter.com/CbtZcpGwFV — NJ Outdoor Alliance (@NJSportsmen) March 25, 2020

“The governor is doing the right thing by amending his list of essential businesses as we gain a greater understanding of what is critical to maintain the safety and security of New Jersey during this crisis,” said State Senator Mike Testa Jr. (R-1). “He needs to recognize that gun shops are essential too, which is why Pennsylvania has allowed gun stores to reopen. It’s crazy that the governor thinks liquor stores are essential, but stores that enhance personal safety are not.”

Testa also called on Murphy to restore the New Jersey National Instant Criminal Background System (NICS) website to full functionality; without it, New Jersey firearms dealers cannot submit new permit requests.

_