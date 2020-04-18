90 Newarkers cited for violating Murphy’s emergency order in single day

NEWARK, N.J. – New Jersey’s crackdown on those defying Governor Phil Murphy’s stay at home order continued in earnest this week. On Thursday alone, according to the office of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the Newark police department issued 90 summonses to alleged violators.

Seven “non-essential” businesses were ordered to close.

“Our police officers are working bravely and tirelessly every day to protect us during this health crisis. Regrettably, they are being called upon far too often to deal with people violating the emergency orders— or what is more egregious, people using the virus to spread fear or impede officers in their vital work,” said Grewal in a statement. “Staying home and maintaining social distance isn’t just the best advice to stay healthy, it’s the law. Make no mistake, we will do everything in our power to keep our residents and officers safe, and that means we won’t hesitate to file charges against violators.”

