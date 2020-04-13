The ACLU sues Puerto Rico for civil liberty violations similar to those implimented by Phil Murphy

By Matt Rooney

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has never been a bigger disappointment, Save Jerseyans. They’ve made quite a stink in the continental United States since the Coronavirus pandemic began, warning elected officials to mind the “rights” of illegals, inmates, and abortion profiteers. The Garden State ACLU chapter even filed a lawsuit on behalf of ICE detainees in Essex County! And celebrates the release of dangeous prisoners.

The ACLU has not, unsurprisingly, said anything critical about New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s draconian “social-distancing” measures, many of which are undeniably unconstitutional. It HAS raised objections to analagous constituential infringements in… Puerto Rico.

“The (executive) order pretends that constitutional rights be handed over blindly to the government, and that is unacceptable,” the ACLU insisted in its filing announced on Palm Sunday. “The government cannot interfere with who you interact with within your home or define your family nucleus.”

The PR Governor’s order permits the U.S. territory’s residents to leave their homes for to seek medical aid or engage an essential service (like purchasing groceries). Any Puerto Ricans violating the executive order’s regulations is subject to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Of course, Governor Murphy’s Executive Order 107 and its progeny have implimented very similar restrictions here in New Jersey. Our state’s police are also issuing criminal citations which carry the possibility of stiff fines and months behind bars for something as simple as a pick up basketball game, small backyard barbecue or taking a jog by themselves in a county park.

Where is the ACLU?

Why is it going all-in for a U.S. territory but not one of the Union’s most populous and hard-hit states?

You and I know the real answer, Save Jerseyans. Ever since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, Puerto Rico’s struggles have been a cause célèbre in Leftist circles. Phil Murphy is a fellow Leftist. A far-Left social justice warrior Governor who supports their priorities including declaring abortions “essential” medical procedures in the midst of a pandemic.

Suing Murphy would be deemed tantamount to “friendly fire” in progressive circles. A big no-no.

Your rights just aren’t woke enough to matter to the ACLU.

Save Jersey’s Founder and Blogger-in-Chief, MATT ROONEY is a nationally-noted and respected New Jersey political commentator. When he’s not on-line, radio or television advocating for conservative reform and challenging N.J. power-brokers, Matt is a practicing attorney at the law firm of DeMichele & DeMichele in Haddon Heights (Camden County).

