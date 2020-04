TRENTON, N.J. – Another 104,139 first time unemployment claims arrived in Trenton for the week ending April 18th, bringing New Jersey new claims total since March 1st to a staggering 875,926, almost 10% of the state’s total population. The country as a whole has shed 26.5 million jobs in the last 5 weeks, more than 3-times the number of jobs lost during the “Great Recession.”

Click here for the N.J. Department of Labor’s report.

–