Atlantic Co. Sheriff candidate: Murphy is using COVID-19 to push “radical liberal agenda”

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Opposition to Governor Murphy’s executive power grab is growing, Save Jerseyans, particularly his decision to close parks and release hundreds or even thousands of prisoners.

Among those speaking out is Atlantic County Sheriff Candidate Joe “Tokyo” O’Donoghue. The presumptive GOP nominee took particular umbrage with Murphy’s recent tweet arguing “social distancing is extremely hard to accomplish in a prison setting.”

“The Governor’s reasoning that releasing inmates will somehow reduce the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons is ridiculous. These prisoners are people who can’t follow the laws of our society, which is why they are in prison in the first place. Now we would expect them to just suddenly comply with not only the laws of our society but social distancing guidelines that are a challenge for folks who have never broken the law. Give me a break,” said O’Donohue whose law enforement resume includes 18 years with the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and commendations including the medal of valor.

“There are practical ways to limit inmate contacts in prisons to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We don’t hear the Governor or the Attorney General talking about the risks COVID-19 poses to guards and staff in our prisons. That’s because they would rather speak for criminals, then the hard working men and women of law enforcement.” O’Donoghue added.

The candidate believes public safety and health had very little to do with the Governor’s decision. Currently, state officials are working with prison facilitaties to determine which prisoner over 60 – and those close to concluding their sentences or who were recently considered for parole AND DENIED – should be sent home.

“It’s clear that Governor Murphy is taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to continue to implement his radical liberal agenda. A democratic agenda which will weaken our justice system and put our families in danger with criminals free to roam the streets. We have to stop them.” O’Donoghue concluded.

Local lawn enforcement remain deeply concerned about the state’s ability to keep tabs on the potentially dangerous inmates being set loose. A Florida inmate released as part of a similar COVID-19 initiative allegedly killed someone one day after his release.

_