The Murphys celebrate Easter by doing their best Baskin impression

By Matt Rooney
Governor Murphy’s visibility is way up these days, Save Jerseyans, owing to New Jersey’s COVI9-19 hotspot status and those gratuitous daily press conferences. He’s obviously enjoying it.

The next step: his own Netflix series?

I can’t think up another explanation for how/why he and Queen Tammy would think this Tiger King Baskin impression/rabbit cover was a good idea. Yikes: