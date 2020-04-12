The Murphys celebrate Easter by doing their best Baskin impression

By Matt Rooney
_
Governor Murphy’s visibility is way up these days, Save Jerseyans, owing to New Jersey’s COVI9-19 hotspot status and those gratuitous daily press conferences. He’s obviously enjoying it.
The next step: his own Netflix series?
–
I can’t think up another explanation for how/why he and Queen Tammy would think this Tiger King Baskin impression/rabbit cover was a good idea. Yikes:
Happy Easter!
Love,
The Murphys pic.twitter.com/Cl2Ohw6mFR
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 11, 2020
–