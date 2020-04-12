The Murphys celebrate Easter by doing their best Baskin impression

By Matt Rooney

_

Governor Murphy’s visibility is way up these days, Save Jerseyans, owing to New Jersey’s COVI9-19 hotspot status and those gratuitous daily press conferences. He’s obviously enjoying it.

The next step: his own Netflix series?

–

I can’t think up another explanation for how/why he and Queen Tammy would think this Tiger King Baskin impression/rabbit cover was a good idea. Yikes:

Happy Easter! Love,

The Murphys pic.twitter.com/Cl2Ohw6mFR — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 11, 2020

–