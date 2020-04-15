The world deserves a better, totally transparent and accountable WHO | Smith

By Chris Smith

Seventy-two years ago, this week—on April 7, 1948—the World Health Organization (WHO) was founded to organize global responses to infectious disease pandemics that respect no national boundaries.

Its effectiveness depends heavily on the good will of its member states, and the competence and trustworthiness of its leadership.

The coronavirus pandemic revealed China’s malign influence on the leadership of WHO, and a glaring accountability and transparency deficit at WHO centered around Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

