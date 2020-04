TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s caseload of official COVID-19 positive residents reached 34,124 on Saturday. 846 individuals have succumbed to the Chinese virus.

The latest numbers mean New Jersey’s death rate for individuals who test positive is approximately 2.5%. That’s up from 1.2% about a week ago. However, given the fact that (1) testing remains difficult to obtain and (2) many individuals could be asymptomatic or “silent spreaders,” the true fatality rate could be much lower.

