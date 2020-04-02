DISASTER: New Jersey saw 206,253 new unemployment claims last week

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy’s closure of New Jersey non-essential businesses continues to exact a disastrous toll on the state’s job market.

On Thursday, the N.J. Department of Labor reported that it had received 206,253 new unemployment claims for the calendar week ending March 28th, more than double the prior week’s claims total (155,815).

–

The state’s two-week total is 362,000+ claims.

16.5% of claims came from the food service industry.

Nationwide, COVID-19 jobs losses ticked northward by 6.6 million.

–