NOT A JOKE: Corrupt EDA at center of FBI probe solicits donations for COVID-19 relief

By Matt Rooney

You can’t make this stuff up, Save Jerseyans!

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) – whose activities in Camden, New Jersey are reportedly at the center of an ongoing FBI probe – wants your help… in the form of donations.

That’s right.

I think you’d be better off trusting your donations with Bernie Madoff? Dunno. It’s a toss-up.

BREAKING: We're accepting donations from individuals & companies to support our Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program. Learn how YOU can help offer #SmallBizRelief to those affected by #COVID19: https://t.co/rHAFkGy86O #smallbizheroes #NJThanksYou #JerseyStrong💕💰💕 — New Jersey EDA (@NewJerseyEDA) April 13, 2020

