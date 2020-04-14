NOT A JOKE: Corrupt EDA at center of FBI probe solicits donations for COVID-19 relief

By Matt Rooney
You can’t make this stuff up, Save Jerseyans!

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) – whose activities in Camden, New Jersey are reportedly at the center of an ongoing FBI probe – wants your help… in the form of donations.

That’s right.

I think you’d be better off trusting your donations with Bernie Madoff? Dunno. It’s a toss-up.