Cuomo is now gifting ventilators to N.J. after complaining he was being shorted

By Matt Rooney

_

Cuomo NEEDED 30,000 ventilators, Save Jerseyans! It wasn’t up for debate. The Media dutifully backed him up, trashed President Trump for not unquestioningly giving Cuomo everything he demanded, and, of course, Dr. Fauci chimed in and concurred with the New York Governor.

“One way or another, he needs the ventilators that he needs and hopefully we will get him the ventilators that he needs. They may be closer to him that is realized but if they’re not, we’ll get them there. And if they are we’ll try to get him access to the ones that are there,” Fauci told CNN’s back at the end of March. “Bottom line, he’s got to have the ventilators. Period.”

–

“There are a lot of different calculations. My experience, I tend to believe Gov. Cuomo,” Fauci added.

There was talk of splitting ventilators. In early April, Cuomo and company warned they were on the verge of not having enough.

Oops.

As with so many things during this pandemic, it now turns out Cuomo may’ve exaggerated his need. He’s presently giving them away to other states:

New York will send 100 ventilators to our friends in New Jersey. Other states helped us when we most needed it, and we are proud to do the same. We're all in this together. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 16, 2020

It appears that Gov. Cuomo did not actually need 30,000 ventilators. From today's perspective, if NY has passed peak need for ventilators, how many did it, in fact, need when Cuomo made that statement? — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 15, 2020

Cuomo sent some to Michigan, too.

So how many did he really need?

It’s hard to get a straight answer out of anyone, but cobbling together news reports suggest New York is currently content with a fraction of what was originally demanded of the feds.

The takeaway lessons:

(1) The Media can’t be trusted because they’re printing the demands of nervous governors as fact, and

(2) Once again, Fauci and company’s advice needs to be taken with a grain of SALT. It’s a “novel” disease. They’re guessing. A lot.

_

Save Jersey’s Founder and Blogger-in-Chief, MATT ROONEY is a nationally-noted and respected New Jersey political commentator. When he’s not on-line, radio or television advocating for conservative reform and challenging N.J. power-brokers, Matt is a practicing attorney at the law firm of DeMichele & DeMichele in Haddon Heights (Camden County).

–