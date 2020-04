TRENTON, N.J. – The collapse of New Jersey’s job market continues to accelerate.

Last week (ending April 4th), almost 215,000 Garden State workers filed unemployment claims. That grim new tally brings the grand total of COVID-19 jobs loses to 576,904 since March 15th.

–

The New Jersey Department of Labor (NJDOL) posted the following week-by-week tally: