In nod to political allies, Murphy closes down most private construction but lets public projects continue

TRENTON, N.J. – All non-essential construction needs to pause effective Good Friday at 8:00 p.m., Save Jerseyans. That’s the latest executive order announced by Governor Phil Murphy at his Wednesday daily COVID-19 press briefing.

The “non-essential” list says everything about how serious this is:

–

Per NJ.com:

“Murphy included exemptions for construction projects that involve hospitals, schools, affordable housing, transportation, utility work, emergency repairs and individual housing sites that can continue to operate under strict social distancing guidelines. He did not detail those restrictions.”

–

Affordable housing.

Transportation.

Schools.

Exceptions include projects at our hospitals and schools, in our transportation and public utility sector, the building of affordable housing, other individual housing sites that can adhere to strict limits on the number of workers on-site, and other limited instances. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 8, 2020

Notice a pattern? Most of the exempt types of construction projects are government-funded. The far-left, hyper-ideological, patronage-driven, special interest-targeted, big government chow wagon will continue chugging along while private companies (including supermarkets? And Amazon) and individual residents are limited to emergency repairs.

I suspect the contractor who was going to build your backyard deck this weekend is in MUCH less danger of contracting COVID-19 than the large crew of workers toiling, in close quarters, on an affordable housing build or a school building which, let’s face it, won’t be open until September anyway.

It’s almost as if… if you can believe it… these restrictions have less to do with SAFETY and more to do with politics/virtue-signaling… hmmm…

There’s a reason property tax collections aren’t being delayed like income tax filings…

!!!

–