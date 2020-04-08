Sign Jay Webber’s petition to reopen N.J. parks

TRENTON, N.J. – Our friend Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) of Morris County has launched a petition to reopen New Jersey’s county and state parks.

“Respectfully, Governor, you should trust us more,” wrote Webber in a statement. “We are fully capable of making intelligent, common-sense, and responsible choices that permit us to both to meet our obligations to the fight against COVID-19 and use our state and county park resources for our physical, mental, and emotional well-being.”

Click here to sign the petition.

