Jersey City councilman dies after testing positive for COVID-19

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Ward D Councilman Michael Yun has died from apparent COVID-19 complications.

Yun served on Jersey City’s council since 2013; he passed away at Jersey City Medical Center after being hospitalized in intensive care for coronavirus symptoms. Hudson County has the hard-hit Garden State’s third highest county total of COVID-19 positive cases.

Mayor Fulop confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon:

It’s w/a heavy heart that we share that Councilman Yun has passed away. He was a great co worker and a tireless advocate for the people of #JerseyCity – More than that he was a great father, husband, and grandfather. I can speak for the entire JC community that we are devastated — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) April 6, 2020

