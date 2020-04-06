Jersey City councilman dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Published on by Matt Rooney

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Ward D Councilman Michael Yun has died from apparent COVID-19 complications.

Yun served on Jersey City’s council since 2013; he passed away at Jersey City Medical Center after being hospitalized in intensive care for coronavirus symptoms. Hudson County has the hard-hit Garden State’s third highest county total of COVID-19 positive cases.

Mayor Fulop confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon: