Middletown, N.J. vows to keep its parks open

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – While Monmouth County government is falling in line the Governor Murphy’s closure of county parks, the county’s most populous county is keeping its parks open for quarantine-weary residents.

On Wednesday, the township of nearly 70,000 issued a press release clarifying that its local parks – including Ideal and Leonardo beaches – would remain open during the state of emergency. Social distancing restrictions, however would be enforced.

“During this time, it is important to get fresh air and continue to exercise to improve both your physical and mental wellbeing,” said Mayor Tony Perry, a millennial Republican. “We will keep our parks open as long as we can, but we need the community’s support in remaining cautious and sensible in how they use them.”

Playgrounds, fields and courts remain closed.

Perry’s position stands in stark contrast to that of the all-GOP county freeholder board.

“It is very unfortunate that the state and county parks had to be closed because of the lack of social distancing that has been taking place,” said Freeholder Director Tom Arnone on Wednesday prior to Perry’s announcement. “We cannot stress enough that social distancing is the only tool we have to fight COVID-19. We need everyone to do their part to flatten the curve by staying at least six feet away from each other and staying home when feeling sick.”

Governor Murphy’s order allowed towns to make decisions pertaining to their own local parks but all county and state parks are closed to the public indefinitely.

