N.J. regulations block LabCorp’s new home COVID-19 test kit

By Matt Rooney

I’m still not sure how this headline got past NJ.com’s editors last Sunday: “N.J. is still woefully behind on coronavirus testing. And Murphy won’t give specifics on fixing it.” All we’re hearing is how important testing is to reopening America; thus far, our woke governor has done quite a bit of complaining and finger-pointing but hasn’t offered any detailed solutions.

One piece of the puzzle is currently banned in New Jersey. Yes; banned!

I’m referring to Pixel by LabCorp – a COVID-19 home test collection kit which could prove particularly useful in helping improve testing access for first responders. After announcing that their kids received FDA emergency authorization on Tuesday, LabCorp says it wants to go bigger:

“We recognize the critical role that our nation’s healthcare workers and first responders play in combating COVID-19. Because initial quantities are limited, our at-home collection kits are currently only available for purchase by these individuals, consistent with guidance from the CDC. We intend to expand availability of kits over the coming weeks.”

But go ahead and visit LabCorp’s page and you’ll find an interesting disclaimer: “Restrictions may apply. Not available in MD, NJ, NY, and RI, due to state restrictions.”

Unless it’s a “waived-level” (very basic) test? Only an appropriately-credentialed medical professional (usually a doctor) can order lab work for you.

That’s right. America’s two hardest hit states – New Jersey and New York – have preexisting regulations concerning how lab tests can be ordered. Consequently, first responders and possibly many other N.J. residents will be denied easy and safe testing access in the coming weeks. It’s a manmade stumbling block on the road to reopening the Garden State.

This certainly seems like something Murphy should hop on, correct?

Far more important than harassing park joggers!

