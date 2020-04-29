The Level 5 “Karen” meltdown over Murphy reopening parks/golf courses is hilarious, terrifying

By Matt Rooney

_

New Jersey’s parks and golf courses are finally reopening! They should’ve never been closed in the first place, of course, but progress is progress.

Our state’s ever-expanding “Karen” population disagrees. Strongly. They want to speak to the manager, Save Jerseyans, IMMEDIATELY. And they let Governor Murphy know it in the thread for his tweet announcing that state parks and golf courses would reopen effective Saturday at dawn.

–

Some of the tweets are funny.

Most are terrifying.

We thought it’d be fun to collect a few particularly choice Karen-ish responses and share them with you below…

Enjoy:

(1) No vaccine… no reopen?!

What is the basis for opening up anything if there has not been a treatment or vaccine developed ? — Anthony Cinelli (@Ant_Thinks) April 29, 2020

(2) OMG… I saw a kid playing with a puppy! Call the ATF/FBI/CIA!

People also don’t follow the rules. There was a couple with a young boy and a puppy and they were letting the boy play with the dog without a leash. I was very far away, but the dog came up to me so the couple had to. Also, TONS of groups of teens. Tons. — ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇ ᴋᴀʀᴇɴ 🌿 (@missjamiekaren) April 29, 2020

(3) TDS

Golf. Seriously? Guess that federal assistance came with a price tag. Can't have trumps courses closed much longer huh? Unfuckingbelievable — WWEGuru (@LazyProtester) April 29, 2020

(4) More TDS

You should edit the golf courses part saying all open except golf courses with the name trump on it. Those courses should remain closed! — Lizardman877 (@Lizardman8770) April 29, 2020

(5) Eat the Rich (plus some TDS)

Of all things, why a golf course. Only people that go there are trump dumps, and rich people with too much time on their hands 😒 — Spongey Bobbu (@BringMeTheGatos) April 29, 2020

(6) “Are you trying to kill us” by… letting people get fresh air and sunlight?

this is the stupidest thing ever. are you trying to kill us?? — emily (@emilyhaledon) April 29, 2020

(7) h/t Bill Spadea

Bill Spadea's minions got to ya huh? — John M.lester (@johnmlester) April 29, 2020

(8) Park employee who’s not done binging Netflix…

As someone who works for the parks this is a terrible idea… — ❄ ArcticSekai 🌊🌊🌊 (@ArcticSekai) April 29, 2020

(9) “We need to stay inside until people aren’t stupid”

We tried keeping the parks open and people gathered in large groups. Have these people gotten smarter in a few weeks? No (especially based on the comments I’m reading here), so here come large groups in parks AGAIN and an uptick in the numbers. Enjoy your golf and illness, idiots — 😒 (@ThankYouKeyzus) April 29, 2020

(10) “Freedom” is selfish

You do understand that other countries are on strict lockdown and can comply with their “freedom” being taking away yet we are crying because we want parks and golf courses open cause our selfish needs and wants — Gloria Analiz 🌈 (@gloria_analizxo) April 29, 2020

–