NJ-03: Gibbs loses 99-year-old grandmother to COVID-19

MT. HOLLY, N.J. – NJ-03 Republican primary candidate Kate Gibbs says her grandmother passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications.

“My grandmother Venia was born in 1920 – the year women secured our right to vote. That was just the start of all of the history she would witness in her nearly 100 years,” said Gibbs in a Thursday evening social media post. “She survived the Great Depression and World War II. Watched man land on the moon and the crumbling of the Berlin Wall. Through it all, she raised her kids, and was also there to help raise me and my sister. She taught us the importance of Sunday dinners, family, faith, and how to care about others. We lost her yesterday to coronavirus, and I already miss her so much. But it’s comforting to know her wisdom, experiences, and love will always be with me.”

Gibbs’s grandmother was prominently featured in her early February launch video:

Gibbs is competing with David Richter for the Republican nomination to take on freshman Democrat Andy Kim in November.

