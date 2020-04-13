NJ-03: Novak files motion, appears to walk back Richter endorsement

BARNEGAT, N.J. – Barnegat Mayor John Novak ended his long-shot bid for Congress on April 8th. He also endorsed David Richter.

Five days later? He’s back in the fight. Sort of.

On Monday, Novak announced that he had filed an Order to Show Cause in New Jersey Superior Court; he’s asking for an injunction against Governor Phil Murphy for refusing to extend the petition filing deadline when the Governor posponed the 2020 Primary Election to July 7, 2020. Novak says his suit accuses the Murphy Administration of exceeding authority in this regard.

“The statute governing the filing of candidate petitions clearly states that the petition filing deadline is “before 4pm on the 64th day before the primary election,” complained Novak