NJ-05: Ghassali suspends campaign, endorses McCann

MONTVALE, N.J. – Mayor Mike Ghassali (R-Montvale) has suspended his NJ-05 congressional primary campaign.

The Mayor’s decision came mere days after deciding to suspend his online advertising and less than 24 hours after candidate John McCann was awarded the Bergen line, essentially closing the Syrian immigrant success story’s path to the GOP nomination. Ghassali also endorsed McCann on Twitter over rival Frank Pallotta.

–

I am suspending my campaign. To my family, friends and supporters all over the world, to the awesome campaign staff and volunteers and all those who contributed to my campaign in all sort of ways, I want to say thank you. I am endorsing and supporting John McCann. — Mike Ghassali for Congress 🇺🇸 (@Ghassali2020) April 2, 2020

–