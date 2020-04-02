NJ-05: Ghassali suspends campaign, endorses McCann

Published on by Matt Rooney

MONTVALE, N.J. – Mayor Mike Ghassali (R-Montvale) has suspended his NJ-05 congressional primary campaign.

The Mayor’s decision came mere days after deciding to suspend his online advertising and less than 24 hours after candidate John McCann was awarded the Bergen line, essentially closing the Syrian immigrant success story’s path to the GOP nomination. Ghassali also endorsed McCann on Twitter over rival Frank Pallotta.