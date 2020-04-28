GOTTA CATCH’EM ALL: Latest N.J. residents charged for defying Murphy include… Pokémon player and golfer threesome?

By The Staff

The N.J. Attorney General’s Office released its latest shame list on Friday, detailing recent law enforcement actions against alleged violators of Governor Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 orders.

AG Gurbir Grewal’s latest list includes a few egregious instances involving threats or assaults; it also contains mention of over 700 cease and desist letters for “price gouging,” stores cited for overcrowding or opening illegally, a 49-year-old Toms River woman accused of driving around an unregistered vehicle playing Pokémon Go, and three men allegedly playing golf at Clinton Township’s Beaver Brook Country Club.

Pennsylvania announced that it intends to open golf courses on Friday.

By contrast, Governor Murphy declared that the New Jersey total lockdown will continue indefinitely with no timetable in place for possible reopenings.

Violators of the Governor’s stay-at-home order face a criminal disorderly charge, up to $1,000 in fine and possibly six months in jail.

