POLICE STATE: Elizabeth, N.J. enforcing social distancing with drones

ELIZABETH, N.J. – New Jersey’s crackdown on social distancing violators continues to ramp up, Save Jerseyans.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth’s police department announced that it will enforce Governor Murphy’s retrictions of public gatherings with… drones.

–

Video:

Here’s what the police shared on their page:

During Mayor Chris Bollwage daily COVID-19 Updates, he mentioned the Elizabeth Police Department implementing drones around the City of Elizabeth to help combat people not following social distancing.

We have been using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drones) since 2018, however, the new models are equipped with voice capabilities. We were able to secure 5 DJI Mavic 2 UAV, on loan through DJI’s Public Safety Disaster Relief Program – thank you to Wayne Baker, the DJI Director of Public Safety Integration.

These drones will be around the City with an automated message from the Mayor telling you to STOP gathering, disperse and go home.

Summonses HAVE AND WILL CONTINUE to be issued to those found in violation.

Fines are up to $1000.