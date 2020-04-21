POLL: 64% of New Jerseyans support publicly shaming social distance violators

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – So far? Despite widespread layoffs and economic turnmoil, a Monmouth University Poll released Tuesday found Governor Phil Murphy garnering 71% from New Jersey residents.

Pollster allegedly discovered widespread support for the Governor’s draconian ‘stay at home’ directives; there’s purportedly even 70% approval of the compulsory closure of county and state parks.

While lower than the support level for other social-distancing requirements, 64% say they support “publicly naming people cited for outbreak violations.” Elected leaders in New Jersey and NYC have encouraged residents to report one another for perpetrating illegal gatherings and commercial activities. Perpetrators in New Jersey face criminal sanctions; some local authorities and the state attorney general have published the names of violators.

Tellingly, only 35% say they knew this was happening while 30% denied that it was.

The polls demographics differ somewhat from those of the state as a whole. For example, the poll’s respondent pool was only 58% white while the state is actually 67.91% white.

One Republican lawmaker has announced plans to introduce a bill which would reopen non-essential businesses with restrictions.

