POLL: Trump leads Biden 45%-44% in South Jersey

WILDWOOD, N.J. – President Donald Trump picked Wildwood for his recent New Jersey rally for good reason.

Thursday’s brand new Monmouth poll finds the Republican incumbent narrowly leading former Vice President Joe Biden in South Jersey by a single point (45% to 44%).

State-wide, Biden is ahead by 16-points (54% to 38%) powered by the presumptive Demoncrat nominee‘s double-digit leads in populous North Jersey (59%-34%) and Central Jersey (67%-37%).

The President’s 16-point deficit in the Garden State isn’t too far off of his 14-point loss to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He’s still running ahead of Mitt Romney’s 18-point margin of defeat in 2012 and roughly even with John McCain’s 2008 15.5-point loss in the Garden State.

Trump posting strong numbers in South Jersey could be good news for House Republicans hoping to hold NJ-02 (Van Drew) and flip NJ-03 (Kim) back to their column.

The Trump-Biden aggregate throughout all five “competitive” districts is tied, 46% to 46%.

