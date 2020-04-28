VIDEO: Anti-lockdown protesters swarm the N.J. State House’s grounds in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. – Chanting “open New Jersey now” and “Murphy is not essential,” a couple or even a few hundred protesters took over the New Jersey State House’s front lawn in Trenton on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the Governor’s indefinite COVID-19 lockdown order.

Footage of the event has been posted on social by attendees; unlike the last significant capital protest targeting Murphy’s executive orders, there was no immediate word of any criminal charges issued by state or local police.

