REAL ID enforcement deadline delayed to October 2021 due to COVID-19

FREEHOLD, N.J. – You’ll be able to fly with your regular New Jersey driver’s license until October 1, 2021… assuming we’re allowed to fly by then.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it would extend its enforcement deadline for the Federal REAL ID Act by one year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding state of emergency.

All New Jersey MVC locations are closed through April 12th, but it’s widely expected that their closure will be extended at least through the end of April.

