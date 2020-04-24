RIP: Former Governor Kean’s wife passes away at 76

TRENTON, N.J. – Deborah Bye Kean is dead at age 76.

The wife of former Governor Tom Kean, she served as New Jersey’s first lady from 1982 to 1990.

Mrs. Kean is also the mother of Tom Kean Jr., the GOP’s Senate Minority Leader and the presumptive Republican nominee in NJ-07 for Election 2020, as well as two other adult children: a daughter Alexandra and Reed (TK2’s twin brother).

The Kean Family praised Deborah Kean’s first lady tenure in a statement released by the Republican State Senate office:

“As first lady, Mrs. Kean was noted for the renovation of the Governor’s mansion at Drumthwacket. When Kean was elected, New Jersey did not have a Governor’s mansion, as their previous site Morven was given to the New Jersey Historical Society to use as their headquarters. The new site, Drumthwacket, was filled with old and tired furniture. Debby knew that New Jersey’s Governor’s mansion should be second-to-none. Therefore Debby formed a foundation, encouraged donations and soon bought wonderful antique furniture which is still admired today. She said New Jersey deserves as good of a Governor’s mansion as any other state, and she made that happen.”

“On behalf of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, I want to express our condolences to the Kean family,” NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt shared in a Friday afternoon statement. “At the NJGOP, we often talk about being motivated to serve by our desire to fight for our families. Debby Kean is survived by a wonderful legacy of public service and dedication to her family. We are eternally thankful for her contributions to New Jersey and she will live on as an inspiration to continue working for our families.”

“New Jersey today mourns the loss of its beloved first lady, Debbie Kean,” said GOP Assembly Leader Jon Bramnick who serves with Kean Jr. in LD21. “She was a woman of great character, demonstrated integrity and humility. My prayers go out to the Kean family.”

The Save Jersey community extends its deepest sympathies to the Kean Family at this difficult time.

