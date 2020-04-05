Rumson Police break up 30-person Pink Floyd party

RUMSON, N.J. – Approximately 30 middle-aged New Jerseyans ran afoul of the local police on Saturday night by participating in a front lawn Pink Floyd party.

The local PD issued warnings rather than criminal citations despite allegedly being greeted with “F-the police” and “Welcome to Nazi Germany” by some of the assembled adults.

–

“As the old saying goes, in the midst of all this chaos, the band still played on, that is until they were advised in the middle of the 1975 classic ‘Wish you were here’, that they must stop the show,” the police explained on Facebook. “Sadly i’m sure we all ‘wish we could be here’, and the Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun! However we ALL have a responsibility to take this pandemic SERIOUSLY and adhere to the social distancing requirement. We also need to be a good role model for our children and be kind and understanding during these times.”

Here’s the Rumson PD’s Facebook post: