By Art Gallagher

_

Legislation introduced by Congressmen Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Ron Wright (R-TX) on Friday would strip China and other countries of their sovereign immunity if they intentionally made misrepresentations regarding the coronavirus, thereby allowing U.S. citizens, businesses and local government to sue those governments for the deaths, pain and suffering, and economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the rest of this entry »

–