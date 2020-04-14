Someone tell Phil: Scientists say fresh air, sunlight help combat COVID-19

By Matt Rooney

As it turns out, Save Jerseyans, sunlight IS the best disinfectant.

That’s according to researchers at UC-Davis and the University of Oregon, Save Jerseyans; they’ve published a new report on the benefits of airflow and natural light in combatting COVID-19.

“Daylight exists as a free, widely available resource to building occupants with little downside to its use and many documented positive human health benefits,” the report’s authors explained, advising employers of the potential benefits of opening windows and blinds.

How fitting!

You can click here to read the full report.

Back here on the opposite coast, Governor Phil Karen Murphy is keeping our state and county parks closed… indefinitely. “Period, full stop.” An attempt by the Republican Assembly minority to force a resolution vote failed on Monday. Countless New Jerseyans are under de facto house arrest with their families for weeks, possibly months. Many are mixing and mingling with a close family member under the same roof who is “essential,” still working, and likely to bring the virus home. Others live in apartment buildings or row homes without yards or any real alternative to stretch their legs and get some fresh air.

How many times have we heard the Governor insist his authoritarian measures are guided by “science.” A hundred? In the last week? Probably.

Well here you go, Phil. Science supports a walk in the park (with our well-paid park police on hand, of course, to enforce reasonable social-distance guidelines). Put up or shut up.

