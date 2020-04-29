Key N.J. Senators ask (but don’t tell) Murphy to wind down some COVID-19 lockdown measures

TRENTON, N.J. – Clearly Phil Murphy is the only one who believes that Monmouth Poll, Save Jerseyans.

At long last, Senate President Steve Sweeney and four other legislators, two from each party – State Senators Teresa Ruiz (D-Newark), Troy Singleton (D-Palmyra), Declan O’Scanlon (R-Little Silver), and Steve Oroho (R-Franklin – issued a joint statement on Tuesday afternoon calling on the Murphy Administration to ease its indefinite statewide COVID-19 lockdown.

–

“As we are developing plans for a full-scale re-opening, we should consider how low-risk businesses and industries can safely reopen now,” said the group of senators.

What specifically would they like to see open/resumed sooner rather than later? With appropriate planning and social distancing modifications?

Parks

Golf courses

Beaches

Construction projects

Car Sales

Elective surgeries

This group’s collective influence translates to a majority in the Senate (probably a veto-proof marjority) for a plan to get the above referenced items open-for-business, but the Senate is only asking at this point… not telling.

As of yet, there hasn’t been a move by Sweeney’s Senate or the General Assembly (also Democrat controlled) to force the Governor’s hand with limiting legislation or even a simple resolution.