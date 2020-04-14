TK2 amasses $1.1 Million warchest for battle with Malinowski

WESTFIELD, N.J. – Tom Kean Jr. has $1.1 million cash on hand in his warchest for a November 2020 face-off with Democrat freshman Tom Malinowski of NJ-07. Kean raised half of a million in the first quarter.



“These are difficult times and our supporters are sacrificing to make sure this campaign has the resources we need to be successful in November,” said Kean in a Tuesdaystatement. “Now more than ever, we need leaders that will work together on economic recovery, increase the quality of our healthcare and keep our nation safe and secure. I am so thankful to the friends and neighbors who believe in my candidacy and our mission to return our local New Jersey values to Washington.”

–